Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $30.39 million and $1.52 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,315.59 or 1.00088783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00049963 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027197 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

