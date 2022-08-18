Neutrino Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,066.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $54,066.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $15.23 or 0.00065154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00720897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,744,695 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

