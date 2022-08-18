Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $683.51 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 693,247,353 coins and its circulating supply is 693,246,749 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

