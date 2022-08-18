New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $195,183.24 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
New Relic Trading Down 0.7 %
NEWR opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
