Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 99,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 750.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,885 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 32,725.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

NEM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,868. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

