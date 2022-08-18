NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0003

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $669,253.07 and $315,462.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,411,512,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,280,231 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.