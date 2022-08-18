NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 966.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.