NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

