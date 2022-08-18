NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,785. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $185,185. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

