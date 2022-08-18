NFT Index Hits One Day Volume of $1,606.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $731.88 or 0.03125778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

