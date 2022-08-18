NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.89

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $21.89 and $61,433.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

