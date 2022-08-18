NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,910. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

