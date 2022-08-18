Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 2.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.18% of argenx worth $30,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in argenx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in argenx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $382.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $388.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.87.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

