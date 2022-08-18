Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,142 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIII. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

PIII stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

