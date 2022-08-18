Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442,015 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

