Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 74,512 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of MP Materials worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

MP stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.