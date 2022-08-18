Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.