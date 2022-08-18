Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

KLAC opened at $375.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.