Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 50,588 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,588 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,941,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 302,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

