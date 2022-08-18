Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $85.97. 21,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director John Nicholas Dykema purchased 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.99 per share, with a total value of $757,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,262.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

