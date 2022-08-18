Nimiq Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $357,005.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,251,447,135 coins and its circulating supply is 9,684,447,135 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

