Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $75.96.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
