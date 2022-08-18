Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

