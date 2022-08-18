NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans None Dividend of $0.35

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NL stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

