NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue $0.35 None Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NL stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 48.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading

