NoLimitCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $400,780.01 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $400,780.01 and approximately $12,642.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

