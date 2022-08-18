Nord Finance Price Reaches $0.29 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $305,088.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

