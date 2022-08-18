Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.07. Nordstrom shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 41,142 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.