Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 2,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1,046.87%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.