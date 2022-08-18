NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.
Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.
In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
