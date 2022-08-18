Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.07. 2,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
