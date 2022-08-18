Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.07. 2,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

