NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is Hartline Investment Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up about 8.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $67,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

