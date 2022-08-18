NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 462,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,345,664 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.