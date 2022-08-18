Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Lifted by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.