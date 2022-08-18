Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,874. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

