NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Huntington National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $173,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.80. 106,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The firm has a market cap of $462 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

