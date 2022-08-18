NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.84. 324,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $462.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.