Nxt (NXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,931.00

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $80,931.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024025 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016831 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
