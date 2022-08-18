Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Oatly Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oatly Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $489,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

