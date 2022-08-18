ODUWA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,458.55 or 1.00030989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027210 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

