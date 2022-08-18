Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $848,675.07 and approximately $160,702.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

