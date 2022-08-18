Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.