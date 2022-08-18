OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 4,355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.