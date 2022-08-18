OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.61 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $34,793,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

