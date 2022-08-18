OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $475,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIA opened at $340.20 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.