OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 89,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PEP opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.