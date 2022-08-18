OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

