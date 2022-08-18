OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases Shares of 29,164 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.10% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

BMI opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

