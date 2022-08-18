OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.53 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

