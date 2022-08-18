OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after buying an additional 583,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

