OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,535 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $277.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.95.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

